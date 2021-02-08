BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Prospective students will be able to find out more information on local universities and courses at the Higher Education Expo, which will be held online for the first time next week.

Slated to take place from February 15-21, the expo will be conducted online to avoid large gatherings and comply with the health ministry’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The education ministry in a press conference on Thursday said the expo will gather 27 public and private tertiary education institutions as well as local education agencies.



The public higher education institutions participating in the expo include Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), Politeknik Brunei (PB) and Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE).

It will also feature private higher education institutions such as Laksamana College of Business, International Graduate Studies College (KIGS), Cosmopolitan College of Commerce and Technology (CCCT), Micronet International College (MIC), Kemuda Institute, BICPA – FTMS Accountancy Academy, Mahakarya Institute of the Arts and HAD Tech College.

The virtual expo aims to create an experience similar to previous higher education expos to provide the public with an opportunity to interact with higher education representatives over live chat and video conferencing, the ministry said.

Prospective students can get more details on submitting their applications via the Higher Education Centralised Admission System (HECAS), government scholarships, accreditation of courses and qualifications, and careers.

The expo will also host Zoom webinars from local education institutions and associations, such as new programmes and success stories of graduates.

Members of the public who wish to participate in the expo may register online through the Higher Education Expo portal starting February 8 at 9am.