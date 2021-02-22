Exciting news! WonderLab has opened its third branch in Brunei located at bustling Rimba Point.

Beauty bloggers and skincare enthusiasts descended on WonderLab’s latest store last Sunday, which follows their branches at Aman Hills and The Mall, Gadong.

To coincide with the opening of the Rimba storefront, WonderLab is introducing a new product with Dato Sri Siti Nurhaliza called Beautéssence, a wellness supplement for women.

Formulated by researchers of The Innovation Centre for Confectionary Technology at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Beautéssence is a botanical beverage developed to boost cell rejuvenation and eliminate toxins from the body.

“Taking a holistic approach to beauty, this supplement boosts your immune system to maintain healthy-looking skin, giving you beauty from the inside out,” said WonderLab’s managing director Wong Hui Ting.

Beautéssence is packed with great ingredients such as collagen peptide, but the star of the show is Cerepron-F, a yeast extract that promotes brighter, more even skin tone.

Research from UKM showed that Beautessence will brighten skin tone by two shades in just 60 days.

The supplement is also anti-aging and contains fibre to regulate your digestion (check out all the benefits here).

Ting added the each daily dose of Beautéssence is packed in individual sachets, which can be thrown in your handbag to drink on the go.

“Apart from skincare, we now want to move into the wellness sector to help promote overall health and well-being to our customers.”

A bundle set containing a two-month supply of Beautéssence is now available for just $169.

Within four short months, WonderLab has expanded rapidly since their first store launched back in October.

Ting revealed that they plan to officially launch a fourth store by the end of February in Times Square in Berakas.