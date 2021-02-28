BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Missed the biggest Toyota test drive event in January? Then head over to Seria Bowling Centre Grand Stand in Belait this weekend and you may test drive any of the 21 Toyota car models.

Members of the public are welcome to test drive their favourite models from Wigo, Vios, Camry, Rush, Hilux, Noah, Previa to the Fortuner.

Other Toyota cars on display include the FT86, LC200, Majesty and CHR Premium.

Spectacular prizes are also up for grabs in the Toyota Mega 21 Test Drive Spree, including iPhone12 Mini, PS5, JBL speaker and smart TV.

Free vouchers will be given to those who took the test drive. The vouchers can be redeemed at any participating vendors including the bowling centre, The Grandstand Cinema and Burgers & Grills.

Twenty-one local vendors are also on site to get your food cravings fixed.

The food vendors are based in Belait, from Amelia Kebab, Begerfrens.kb, Lumut Satay House, BellyBoo, Crepesmeout_kb, FrizzleFriday, Jaddams KB to YB’s Kitchen.

Looking to get car maintenance tips? You may check out the NBT after-sales booth for information on preventive maintenance and the importance of using genuine Toyota parts.

The friendly staff will also brief you on their campaign to replace faulty Takata airbags on affected cars. On-the-spot replacement or door-to-door service through appointments are available.

The NBT mobile assistance team also provides pick-up and delivery services.

The two-day test drive event ends at 6pm on February 28.

For more details on the event, check out Toyota Brunei on Facebook and Instagram as well as the hashtags #ToyotaMega21TestDrive #AlwaysBetterEvenGreater.