BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei will relax more COVID-19 control measures when it enters the fifth or “new normal” phase of its de-escalation plan on March 8, the government announced on Saturday.

In a press briefing, health minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said 1,000 people will be able to gather at a time from Monday onwards.

The previous social gathering limit was set at 350 people last August.

He said the government decided to further ease social distancing measures as the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control with no locally acquired cases for over 300 days.

Phase 5 will kick in nearly 10 months after the government first started lifting COVID-19 curbs.

The fifth stage of reopening will apply to all places of worship, schools and higher education institutions, tuition and music schools, driving schools, special needs classes, childcare centres, activity centres for the elderly, museums, galleries and libraries, gyms, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, eateries, cinemas, playgrounds and arcades, internet cafes, hawker stalls and markets.

Travel restrictions are still maintained to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Social distancing guidelines revised

Under the “new normal” phase, the public are still required to scan BruHealth QR codes at all public premises, practise good hygiene, observe physical distancing and wear face masks in crowded areas.

Physical contact such as handshakes are not recommended and anyone feeling unwell should isolate themselves and visit a doctor.

The public are also advised to get inoculated once the COVID-19 vaccination drive starts at an undisclosed time.

All Brunei residents aged 18 and above can get the vaccine for free, with high-risk groups to take the jab in the first phase of vaccine rollout.

Schools to resume co-curricular activities



Public and private schools will be allowed to hold assemblies, sports and co-curricular activities in the “new normal” phase, the education ministry said in a statement.

The new guidelines require schools to ensure proper ventilation in classrooms and other enclosed spaces, but students no longer need to sit far apart from one another.

Schools had gradually resumed in-person learning last June after classes were suspended for over two months.

For higher education institutions, co-curricular activities will also be permitted but students must fill in a risk assessment form and comply with other health ministry guidelines.

Internships and local field trips are also allowed, with host agencies required to complete a declaration form.

However, study abroad programmes remain suspended.

The ministries of religious affairs, home affairs as well as culture, youth and sports are expected to release new social distancing guidelines for Friday prayers, eateries and sporting activities, respectively.

One new imported case from Indonesia

Brunei reported a new imported coronavirus case on Saturday, involving a 43-year-old man who arrived from Jakarta on February 21.

A total of 189 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, including 48 import cases since the last local transmission on May 6.

Four active cases are currently being treated at the National Isolation Centre.