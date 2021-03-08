BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — A Takaful Brunei Mobile user has walked away with $10,000 in the first bi-monthly draw of “SANANG MANANG” promotion on Sunday.



Maslinah Muhamad Masdi emerged as the $10,000 cash prize winner for the Takaful Brunei Mobile giveaway at One Centre Shopping Centre.

Another nine lucky customers were rewarded with cash prizes for purchasing Takaful products from January to February through the Takaful Brunei mobile app and TBA Call Centre.

Takaful Brunei Managing Director Hj Shahrildin Pehin Dato Hj Jaya presented the cash prizes at a ceremony that was streamed live on Takaful Brunei’s Instagram account.

Prior to the presentation, Takaful Brunei organised a three-day roadshow to promote the “SANANG MANANG” campaign from March 5 to 7.

The promotion will see the grand prize winner driving home with a brand new Toyota Cross in July 2021, while $10,000 cash prizes are up for grabs every two months from January to June 2021.

The promotion is eligible for Takaful Brunei Mobile users who purchase any $50 or above products via the mobile app.

Renewals and new purchases made through the TBA Call Centre at 2244000 for Motor Takaful are also entitled to win prizes.

The “SANANG MANANG” campaign encourages customers to take advantage of Takaful Brunei Mobile’s convenience, with product discounts of up to 30 percent and win exciting prizes.

For more information on the promotion, customers can contact TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, TBK Call Centre at 223 1100 or visit the website. Takaful Brunei Mobile can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store.