BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei has kickstarted its 5G pilot project on Saturday, with 5G mobile networks deployed at five testing sites.

Implemented in phases, the pilot project has identified five indoor and outdoor venues to study the potential of 5G in Brunei.

The locations include outdoor coverage at The Airport Mall, Mulia Hotel, Universiti Teknologi Brunei as well as indoor coverage at The Mall’s ground floor and the Design and Technology Building in Anggerek Desa.

Spearheaded by the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry (AITI), the pilot project aims to test the feasibility of high-speed 5G mobile communications and raise awareness in accelerating 5G adoption.

In a press statement, the ICT regulator said 5G technology has the potential to improve productivity, enhance virtual experiences and achieve digitalisation towards becoming a Smart Nation.

During the launch of the pilot project, AITI Chief Executive Hj Jailani Hj Buntar said 5G is more than just a faster network as it will redefine communications and set new wireless speed and bandwidth standards.

“5G is about tomorrow, so we need to prepare ourselves for the journey ahead by addressing any issues at hand.

“It promises to be the standard that facilitates the giant leap to a connected future with faster data speeds and more bandwidth to carry growing levels of internet traffic,” he added.

The project is expected to promote digital transformation and support strategies outlined in the government’s Digital Economy Masterplan 2025.

From April 3-7, members of the public will be able to experience 5G technology at an information booth set up at The Mall.

Earlier this year, a member of the 5G Task Force said 5G services are targeted for a mid-2022 launch.

The 5G Task Force was established in March 2020 to identify key issues and ensure readiness in 5G technology adoption.

Hj Jailani said the 5G Task Force consists of 110 members from 41 organizations, including all government ministries, academia and industry players.

The launch of the 5G pilot project also saw the handover of the 5G Task Force Report to Minister of Transport and Infocommunications YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib POKSSDP Hj Awg Mohd Yusof.