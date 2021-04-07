BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) has launched a 3.3 MW solar plant to generate electricity for its Seria headquarters as it seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move towards a low-carbon future.

HRH Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, launched the flagship solar plant on Tuesday in his capacity as chairman of the Brunei Shell Joint Venture Companies.

Located at G11 along Seria’s Jalan Tengah, BSP’s solar park is the second solar plant in Brunei after the Tenaga Suria Brunei plant began operations in 2010.

Almost 7,000 solar panels were installed on four hectares of land, BSP said, adding that the 3.3 MW plant produced its first power on March 30.

The solar plant, which took over seven months to complete, is integrated with BSP’s domestic grid and will offset some of the power used at the BSP headquarters building on Jalan Utara in Panaga.

The solar power generated is equivalent to the electricity consumption of about 600 households a year, and is expected to contribute towards Brunei’s target of producing 100 MW of renewable energy by 2025.

Speaking at the launch event, BSP Head of Energy Transition Shirley Sikun said the plant uses bifacial solar panels that can produce energy on both sides of the panel.



“We are using this plant to understand the efficiency of the bifacial panels. The panel efficiency is 20 percent and the output expected is 5000MWh/year,” she said.

She added that the prices of solar panels have declined significantly since the first solar plant was built over 10 years ago in Brunei.

“If there’s an opportunity to see more installation of solar panels, then this is the time to do it,” Shirley said, adding that solar technology has also advanced from a decade ago.



BSP did not disclose the amount of investment, stating that the plant is “within the regional benchmark prices of solar plants”.

The life span of solar panels usually range from 25 to 30 years, with maintenance to be conducted every six months.



Addressing global trends in renewable energy, Shirley said the demand for oil and gas will continue for decades to come but the world is moving towards a low-carbon future.

“[The solar park] is our first step in acknowledging the fact that the world is changing and our core business remains. I’m sure whatever we do next is in line with where the world is going,” she continued.

OGDC reopens as Seria Energy Lab

Prior to launching the solar plant, HRH Crown Prince Hj Al-Muhtadee Billah unveiled the new Seria Energy Lab — formerly known as the Oil and Gas Discovery Centre.

The revamped Seria Energy Lab is a science centre that showcases new exhibits to foster students’ interest in renewable energy, environment and Innovation, BSP said in a statement.

Nineteen years after the Oil & Gas Discovery Centre opened, the centre now features five new exhibitions.

Visitors can expect interactive displays on smart drilling technology, an Aqualab with a giant centrepiece that highlights “Life Beneath the Platforms” and a helicopter simulator experience that is based on BSP’s aircraft services at Anduki Airfield.

Fully run by Bruneians, the Seria Energy Lab also aims to advocate the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and encourage more students to pursue these disciplines.