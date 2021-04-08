BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Good news for DST Easi and Mobi subscribers! The telco announced on Thursday that its prepaid and postpaid mobile plans are getting data upgrades.



After launching its new Infinity broadband plans last week, the telco is back with more SUPER upgrades for its Easi and Mobi subscribers.

DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni introduced DST’s new entry-level postpaid mobile plan — the Mobi 18 with 6GB of monthly data, unlimited calls and unlimited SMS.

All customers, including non-Bruneians will be paying an $18 registration fee and another $18 for the deposit when they subscribe to the Mobi 18 plan.

Two of DST’s postpaid mobile plans — Mobi 50 and Mobi 30 — received a data boost without subscribers paying additional charges. No changes were made to the Mobi 80 unlimited plan.

Existing Mobi users will automatically be upgraded to the new plans starting from April 9.

Mobi 50

Mobi 50 users will now enjoy more data from 20GB to 30GB.

“You get an additional 10GB of data, which is 33 percent more data than before,” said Radin Sufri.

Mobi 30

The monthly data for Mobi 30 has expanded from 10GB to 15GB, a 50 percent increase in data.

DST has also upgraded its Mobi data add-ons with better value for money.

Special offer for new Mobi subscribers

DST is also offering a special promotion for those who would like to switch to DST and subscribe to Mobi.

There are two available options.

One allows customers to either choose to bundle their new Mobi plan with an Oppo A15, Oppo A 15S or an Oppo A93.

Subscribers can get the Mobi with Oppo bundle for as low as $0 under a 24-month contract.

The other option will see customers getting a $10 rebate for three months when they subscribe to Mobi 30.

New Mobi 50 users will receive a $10 rebate for five months, while new Mobi 80 subscribers will enjoy a $10 discount for eight months.

Those who switch to Mobi 18 will be given a one-month free rental.

Easi users to get extra data

If you prefer prepaid mobile plans, DST has SUPERSIZED six of its most popular Easi data add-ons.

Easi $10 and $20 users will receive 1GB more data for the short and long validity add-on. The Easi $40 and $60 add-ons have also been upgraded with an extra 5GB.

Those who are interested to purchase the new Easi data add-ons can do so via the USSD code *133#, MyDST app or the website starting from April 9.

Say hello to the new $13 Easi data add-on

DST has also unveiled its new $13 Easi data add-on, which gives customers 5GB worth of data for up to 30 days.

Those who purchase the new $13 add-on from now until July 8 will gain an extra 1GB data valid for three days.

DST Senior Vice President of Product (Mobile) and Customer Experience Ang Kian Han said new Easi subscribers will be given an extra 3.7GB every weekend for four straight weeks until the promotion ends on July 21.

Those who wish to switch to Easi can get the Easi SIM Pack for free and activate the SIM card with a $10 Easi recharge card.

With the $10 credit, users can purchase the Easi $10 data add-on and get 3GB for 30 days.

For more details on the new Easi and Mobi plans, you can visit the nearest DST branch or call the 24-hour customer service line 151.