BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — A total of 150 tree saplings were planted in Api-Api Wetland near Muara’s Tanjung Batu Beach, as part of Brunei’s Blue Carbon initiative to mitigate climate change.



The Ministry of Development took part in the global initiative through its Brunei Darussalam Climate Change Secretariat (BCCS) to plant 100 coastal trees and 50 mangrove saplings in April.

The Blue Carbon initiative focuses on climate mitigation through the conservation and restoration of coastal ecosystems, said BCCS in an email to The Scoop.

Blue carbon refers to carbon that is stored naturally in coastal and marine ecosystems such as mangroves, peat swamp forests, seagrasses and tidal marshes.

BCCS said Api-Api Wetland is one of the places where mangroves can grow, and mangrove trees are a nature-based solution in mitigating climate change and improving habitats for wildlife.

Api-Api Wetland is known to provide shelter to mudskippers and sesarmid crabs.

In an interview, BruWILD president Liaw Lin Ji said Api-Api Wetland consists of two interconnected ecosystems — mangroves and the beach.

“Both of these systems support various coastal flora and fauna life.

“Whilst mangroves can help mitigate the impact of climate change, they are in danger of rapidly disappearing worldwide,” she said.

BruWILD is a non-governmental organisation that joined the tree-planting campaign to educate the public on the importance of environment conservation.

As Api-Api Wetland is near Tanjung Batu Beach, BCCS said planting coastal trees is important to protect the coastline from wind surge.

Brunei’s mangrove forests cover an estimated 18,418 hectares out of 380,000 hectares of green coverage.

“Although the total area covered by mangroves is very low, it has great capacity to absorb and store carbon and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” BCCS said.

Mangrove trees are one of the species that has a rapid growth rate and can absorb carbon up to five times higher than tropical forests.

In good growing conditions, mangrove trees can mature within two years and reach two or more meters in height.

Brunei is aiming to plant 26,000 trees in 2021 and 500,000 trees by 2035 as part of its climate change targets.

The climate change secretariat said there are currently no further plans to plant more mangroves in the area since Api-Api Wetland has a fairly dense mangrove growth via natural regeneration.

BCCS is now focusing on reforestation in degraded areas.