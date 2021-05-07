BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Another Takaful Brunei Mobile user has won $10,000 in the second SANANG MANANG bi-monthly cash prize lucky draw on Friday.

Hj Jefri Hj Madon, 48, bagged the cash prize after renewing his private motor takaful through the mobile app.

The father of three said he has been a Takaful Brunei customer since 2004.

During a prize presentation ceremony, Hj Jefri was one of the 10 lucky customers rewarded with cash prizes for purchasing Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) or Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) products using the mobile app or TBA Call Centre.

Second-placed winner Dinea Anak Pengabang pocketed $2,500, while Mohd Wafiuddin Abdullah Aroi went home with $1,000.

Takaful Brunei Am General Manager Barudin Hj Kudil presented the cash prizes during the ceremony at Radisson Hotel.

Takaful Brunei’s SANANG MANANG promotion will be giving away a new Hi-Spec Toyota Cross in July as the grand prize.

One lucky winner will win $10,000 and another nine cash prizes are up for grabs every two months from January to June 2021.

The first bi-monthly lucky draw winner was announced in March.

Takaful Brunei Mobile users are eligible for the draw as long as they purchase any TBA & TBK products via the mobile app with a minimum contribution of $50.

The promotion is also extended to new and existing TBA Motor Takaful customers who purchase or renew their insurance plans through the TBA Call Centre.

Takaful Brunei encourages customers to take advantage of the promotion and convenience of using Takaful Brunei Mobile to enjoy discounts of up to 30 percent and win exciting prizes.

For more information, customers can contact the TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, TBK Call Centre at 223 1100, or visit the website. Takaful Brunei Mobile is available for download on Google Play and App Store.