BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Be one of the few to get your hands on the all-new ŠKODA Scala Ambition before the sleek compact car is sold out in Brunei.



Maju Motors on Friday unveiled its new ŠKODA Scala Ambition, a hatchback that combines an emotive design with a high level of functionality and state-of-the-art connectivity.

The car dealer is bringing in just six units of ŠKODA Scala this year, with only one unit available for each of its six available colours in Corrida Red, Lava Blue, Moon White, Magic Black, Quartz Grey and Brilliant Silver.

As Brunei’s sole distributor of ŠKODA vehicles, Maju Motors started bringing in the Czech car brand in 2018 as part of plans to introduce a greater diversity of automobiles to different market segments.

Stylish car brimming with comfort, performance

The Scala, which means stairs or ladder in Latin, combines innovation and style with 17” alloy wheels to maximise acceleration and deceleration.

The car is also powered with a 1.5 turbocharged stratified injected engine, which produces 250Nm torque and is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Its fuel-efficient engine consumes just 6.7 litres of fuel per 100km.

Whether you are taking it for a short drive or long road trips, ŠKODA Scale promises a smooth ride.



Fitted with Suedia leather seats, the interior has plenty of room for your family to travel in comfort.



There is more than enough space to store large items with 467 litres of boot space or an expansion of a 1,410 litre boot space.

The Scala also comes with a 6.5 inch ‘Swing’ infotainment system that supports SmartLink connectivity, Bluetooth, wireless smartphone charging and auxiliary-in socket, allowing you to connect to your music any time you wish.

The all new Scala Ambition is all yours from as low as $5xx per month with three years of periodic maintenance while stock lasts.

All six units are available for viewing at Maju Motors’ ŠKODA showroom.

Interested in taking the car out for a spin? Head to the Maju Motors showroom for a test drive. You can also check updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.