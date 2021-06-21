The Mall, Gadong was buzzing this weekend with debut of the Experience Boeffi Roadshow – a lifestyle expo aimed at showcasing Boeffi’ International’s latest fitness equipment including treadmills and spinning bikes, as well as their impressive range of massage chairs and compact massagers.

Boeffi ambassador and one of Brunei’s best known media personalities, Jenny Malai Ali, hosted the event which saw shoppers and social media influencers take part in fun, fitness-centric activities such as the “Run with Boeffi” treadmill competition and spin class demo with Hafiz J.

“With Experience Boeffi, our goal is to raise awareness of the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” said Jeremy Chung, director of Boeffi International.

“By making sure that fitness products are readily available and affordable to everyone, trying out our products and taking part in our activities, could be their first steps towards achieving their long-term fitness goal.”

Over the three-day roadshow, over 1,000 people walked away with free goodie bags for trying any Boeffi product, while a handful of lucky patrons walked away with lucky draw prizes.

Boeffi is the first Bruneian company to manufacture massage appliances and debuted its product range, including its signature massage chairs, in 2019. Since then, it has sold 1,000 chairs.

In 2020, Boeffi continued to expand its offerings by launching the compact massager, and in 2021, launched Boeffi Fitness with the aims of promoting fitness and wellness products.

From their humble beginnings at Rimba Point, Boeffi has now opened a total of six brand stores located at Times Square, Aman Hills, KB Sentral, One City and more recently, The Mall Gadong.

Boeffi’s quality assurance over their products is equally matched with their exceptional care service, with each plan coming with a full-care service every 6 months within the warranty period.

To discover more about the Boeffi brand, visit their website or social media channels on Instagram and Facebook.