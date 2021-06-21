BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Takaful Brunei mobile app users can now earn reward points that can be redeemed at participating merchants and even convert the points to charity dollars.

The Islamic insurance company recently launched the ‘My Rewards’ feature on its mobile app, allowing registered users to purchase products or services with promotional prices at participating business premises.

Current reward merchants include Matcha Mana, Margherita Pizza, Potato Habit, Verve Café, Otto Takeaway. More businesses are expected to join the rewards programme soon.

Users can receive reward points simply by participating in any Takaful Brunei Am or Takaful Brunei Keluarga products and completing surveys through the app.

Reward points can also be earned when users provide referrals to family and friends by entering their Takaful ID in the referral field during registration.

Additional discounts are also available for users who sign up or renew their Takaful insurance plans.

Users can visit any participating merchants and scan the QR code provided to redeem the rewards.

Over 21,000 users have registered on the Takaful Brunei app, less than a year after its launch.

The locally-developed mobile app allows users to purchase, renew, make claim notifications and manage all their Takaful or Islamic insurance certificates.

Subscribers will also get the chance to win $10,000 bi-monthly cash prizes or a Toyota Cross and when they purchase or renew their protection plans by the end of June.

The Takaful Brunei mobile app is available on Google Play Store and App Store. Visit Takaful Brunei’s website for more information on products or check out updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.