BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMDB) has been renamed the Brunei Darussalam Central Bank, according to an announcement made on Radio Televisyen Brunei Saturday evening.

The central bank will still perform the same functions as its predecessor, including as the regulator of the country’s financial sector, and will continue to be based in the Ministry of Finance and Economy building.

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank has also replaced the majority of its board of directors, which for the first time will comprise a majority of female members.

The new board will be led by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy (fiscal), Dato Hj Ahmaddin Hj Abdul Rahman, who replaces former chairman HRH Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The other members of the central’s bank are:

Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Japar bin Haji Mat Dain @ Maidin, Deputy State Mufti

Pg Hjh Siti Nirmala Pg Hj Mohammad, permanent secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office

Dr Hjh May Fa’ezah Hj Ahmad Ariffin, permanent secretary (Economy) at the Ministry of Finance and Economy

Pg Hjh Zety Sufina Pg Dato Hj Sani, permanent secretary (Industry) at the Ministry of Finance and Economy

Hjh Zuraini Hj Sharbawi, solicitor general at the Attorney General’s Chambers

Hjh Rokiah Hj Badar, managing director of Brunei Darussalam Central Bank

The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Act 2021 will come into effect on June 27 to replace the Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam Act.