BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — A new $16.3 million building will replace Sultan Hassan Secondary School’s (SMSH) use of portable cabins as classrooms in May next year.



The Ministry of Education held a foundation laying ceremony for the new wing of Temburong’s only secondary school in Kampung Batu Apoi on Saturday.

Constructed on a 15.41-acre site, the new building is part of the education ministry’s 11th National Development Plan to improve education infrastructure.

The Legislative Council previously mooted relocating the school as it was deemed unsafe.

The ministry in its statement said the new building will have a modern design, and will be equipped with facilities such as classrooms, science laboratories, library, surau, multi-purpose hall, dining hall, canteen and administration block.

A running track and football field will also be built.

The Public Works Department has been entrusted to manage the construction project, while LCY Development has been appointed to build the new wing.

Minister of Development YB Dato Seri Setia Ir Hj Suhaimi Hj Gafar and Education Minister YB Dato Seri Setia Hj Hamzah Hj Sulaiman were present at the foundation laying ceremony.

Established in 1962, SMSH has 81 teaching staff with a total of 675 students.