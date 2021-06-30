BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s 75th birthday meet-and-greet will proceed with a limited number of attendees who must receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, organisers said on Wednesday.



Celebratory events such as the birthday parade, meet-and-greet in all four districts and investiture ceremony will return this year after they were cancelled due to the pandemic last year, but the banquet will not be held.



In a press conference, Minister of Home Affairs YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Awg Abu Bakar Hj Apong said the number of attendees will be capped at 3,000 during the meet-and-greet in Brunei-Muara district on August 1.

The capacity limit for Tutong’s meet-and-greet is 2,500 people, while Belait and Temburong will allow 2,000 people.

“Even though this quota is more than the 1,000 people limit for social gatherings, we will make sure the attendees are divided into groups and tents will be set up to ensure they are socially distanced from one another,” said YB Pehin Dato Hj Abu Bakar, who is also chair of the national committee for the birthday celebrations.

Tutong will host the first meet-and-greet on July 25, followed by Temburong two days later. Belait will welcome His Majesty to the district on August 3.

The annual meet-and-greet and birthday parade have attracted thousands of well-wishers in the past.

Permanent Secretary of Health Hj Maswadi Hj Mohsin said only guests who have already received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend the celebratory events.

“Officers will check the vaccination status of the person through their BruHealth app or vaccination book. Those who are unwell are not allowed to attend the events.

“The use of face masks is recommended for those who are at high risk of experiencing severe infections such as the elderly and those with chronic problems,” he added.

The two-week celebrations for the monarch’s 75th birthday will kick off with the hosting of the giant flag at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien on July 1, followed by mass prayers, recital of Surah Yassin and thanksgiving prayers on July 14.

Members of the public who wish to attend the ‘gerai perayaan’ (festival stalls) and take part in the festivities are also required to scan the BruHealth QR code.

Food handlers at festival stalls must wear a face mask during the preparation and serving of food.

Members of the public, including food handlers, are also advised to get inoculated as soon as Phase 3 of the national vaccination rollout begins.

Brunei has not reported any local COVID-19 cases since May 6 last year, with the total number of infections reaching 260.