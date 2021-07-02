BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Maju Motors rolled out the all-new ŠKODA Kamiq on Thursday, adding the SUV to its growing lineup of cars from the Czech automobile manufacturer.

As the exclusive distributor of ŠKODA vehicles in Brunei, Maju Motors is seeking to improve its market share of Brunei’s rapidly growing SUV segment with the Kamiq — ŠKODA’s first crossover SUV.

The car dealer is bringing in just four units of the ŠKODA Kamiq this year.

Only one unit is available in each of its four available colours: Moon White, Steel Grey, Quartz Grey and Black Magic.

Chairman of Maju Motors YAM Pg Ratna Wijaya Brigadier General (R) Pg Hj Hasnan Pg Hj Ahmad unveiled the new ŠKODA Kamiq at The Mall, Gadong.

Whether you’re running errands or going on a family road trip, the Kamiq fulfils the needs of drivers in true ŠKODA style.

Described as something that fits your perfectly, the word Kamiq comes from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland.

Combining a bold design, fuel-efficient engine, premium interior, safety system and ‘Simply Clever’ features, the ŠKODA Kamiq is a great companion on the road.



The Kamiq blends the advantages of the SUV car, such as increased ground clearance and a raised seat position but with the agility of a compact car.

Featuring dynamic front and rear indicators, the Kamiq’s exterior is bound to attract attention as it is complemented by ŠKODA’s characteristic emotive design.

Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the Kamiq promises an enjoyable driving experience that allows you to navigate urban traffic or set off on a road trip.

The interior of the car is welcoming and roomy with sporty seats that will make you feel comfortable.

The Kamiq is also fitted with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, making it easy to control your phone while offering gesture control and 3D navigation.



Deemed one of the safest SUV cars, the Kamiq has an active safety system and driver assistance system to ensure peace of mind on the road.

The Kamiq is priced as low as $36,000++.

To find out more on how you can get your hands on the all-new ŠKODA Kamiq, Maju Motors is organising a roadshow at The Mall until July 4.

Visit the ŠKODA showroom on Jalan Telanai to get a feel of the ŠKODA Kamiq. You can also check out updates on ŠKODA Brunei Instagram and Facebook pages.