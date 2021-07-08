BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux is expanding its business in Brunei, partnering with Intracorp (B) Sdn Bhd to bring its wide range of quality products to Bruneian households.

Electrolux Thailand’s International Market Business and Project Sales Manager Wijitchai Tangtheerajaroonwong said the Swedish brand sees Brunei as a potential strategic market with steady growth in the next three to five years.

As an authorised Electrolux distributor in Brunei, Intracorp will introduce products that aim to promote better and sustainable living.

The electrical appliances retailer is bringing in new brands this year to give consumers more choices, from mid-range to high-end products.

Intracorp said Electrolux products have a lot to offer and can cater to the diverse needs of Bruneian consumers.

Founded over 100 years ago, Electrolux seeks to reinvent well-being in homes with its distinctive Nordic-designed products.

Whether it’s to make great tasting food, keep your clothes looking new or enrich your home life, Electrolux has the products to meet your needs.

Some of the premium Electrolux products that will be available in the Brunei market include the UltimateCare 900 washer series, multi-door fridge, kitchen and other home appliances.

For more information, visit the nearest Intracorp retail outlet to check out more Electrolux products. You can also follow Intracorp’s Facebook and Instagram pages to get the latest on new products and promotions.