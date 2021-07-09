BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — It’s time to spruce up your home with some Disney magic.

Bruneian consumers can now get their hands on limited edition Disney designs of Mayer home appliances at Intracorp’s retail outlets.

Intracorp, an authorised distributor of Mayer, has brought in an air fryer, high velocity fan and USB rechargeable fan as part of Mayer’s Mickey Heritage Collection.

Singaporean home appliance brand Mayer partnered with Disney for the first time to bring happiness and fun into your homes.

From whipping up meals in the kitchen to making work-from-home setups more enjoyable, the Mickey Heritage Collection features the iconic Mickey & Minnie colours that will be an attractive addition to any home.

Air fryer

Fancy a quick yet delicious home-cooked meal? With the Disney X Mayer air fryer, you can impress your guests with a feast.

Featuring a 30-minute timer, the air fryer can cook food within a temperature range of 80-200 degrees Celsius.

It comes with a removable basket tray and overheating protection function.

With a power and heating light indicator, the air fryer has a cool touch handle that prevents you from getting burns.

High velocity fan

Sit back and relax with a refreshing cool breeze from Mayer’s high velocity fan, especially in the comfort of your living room or home office.

Easy to carry with the back handle, the fan has 3 speed options and a detachable front guard for accessible cleaning.

USB rechargeable fan

Need a quick cooldown from the scorching heat? The USB rechargeable fan is a pocket-sized fan that will keep you feeling cool all day.

The fan’s battery can last up to 3.5 hours of use with a charging time of three hours.

Find out more about the Mickey Heritage Collection when you visit Intracorp’s retail outlets, or you can check out updates on its Instagram and Facebook pages.