BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — QAF Auto has unveiled the fourth-generation MINI cars on Saturday, 20 years since the original MINI made its debut.

Available in eight variants, the new MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-Door, and MINI Convertible have been redesigned with cutting-edge technology.

The new MINI cars set a new benchmark in the compact car segment with its premium quality and playful design.

“No matter which version you choose, you will see a great leap in modern design, technology and pure MINI-ness while staying true to its iconic, classic go-kart design,” said QAF Auto General Manager Alisa Khoo.

She said the new-generation MINI cars have undergone an overhaul with a fresh face and more sophisticated interior.

Innovative engine technology

The MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-Door and MINI Convertible are fitted with powerful and efficient three- or four-cylinder petrol engines.

Developed with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology, the cars are designed with a turbocharging unit integrated into the exhaust manifold, direct petrol injection and variable valve timing to improve performance and fuel emissions.

The combustion engines of the One and Cooper variants in the three models are combined with a 7-speed Steptronic double clutch transmission for smooth acceleration.

New operating system with additional connectivity features

The operating system of the MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-Door, and MINI Convertible is more advanced than ever, thanks to a new graphics display and more options for selecting and controlling vehicle functions, audio system, hands-free phone system, navigation and apps.

For the first time, the MINI navigation system is standard across all variants.

No matter which MINI customers choose, the navigation function provides turn-by-turn instructions.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is also available for drivers to stay connected on the go.

Improving safety with driving assistance

For the first time, the Driving Assistant package is fitted as standard in all versions of the MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-Door and MINI Convertible.

The camera-based system increases safety on the road by recognising and reporting speed limits.

It is also equipped with a collision and pedestrian warning system with city braking function, making it easier to avoid dangerous situations.

Three new exterior paint finishes

The body paint finishes for the MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-Door and MINI Convertible come in three new colours.

In addition to the new Rooftop Grey metallic and Island Blue metallic exterior paint finishes, the Zesty Yellow variant is also available.

The Piano Black Exterior option — a standard on the Cooper S variants — features door handles, side scuttles, and fuel cap in high gloss black.

Other elements with the high-gloss black finish include the MINI logos on the bonnet and luggage compartment lid, the model lettering and tailpipes of the exhaust system, as well as the surrounds of the radiator grille and rear lights.

New MINI showroom

Customers can view the latest MINI models at QAF Centre, which opened its doors at Beribi Industrial Park earlier this year.

“The best way to really experience these cars is to see them first-hand. We invite all our MINI fans to our new home in QAF Centre where they can experience all the models and immerse themselves in the MINI brand,” said Khoo.

Highlights of the new MINI showroom in QAF Centre include:

5 MINI models on display

A spacious and comfortable MINI waiting area where customers can also browse the latest MINI accessories

The MINI Cafe for customers to enjoy refreshments while speaking with consultants or waiting for vehicles to be serviced

A dedicated MINI delivery bay to welcome customers when they join the MINI family

New body and paint area to ensure every MINI is kept in a pristine condition at every stage of the customer’s ownership journey

Additional workshop bays to ensure fast turnaround and cater to all servicing and maintenance needs.

