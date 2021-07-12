BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei has lifted the suspension of its reciprocal green lane arrangement with Singapore on July 12, nearly two months after the essential travel programme was halted.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced the resumption of the green lane arrangement in a statement on Saturday as Singapore’s number of COVID-19 cases has declined in recent weeks.

It was previously reported that the bilateral travel arrangement allowed passengers to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Inbound green lane travellers were required to take a coronavirus test and remain in isolation for one to three days until they have received their test results.

Both countries had agreed to establish the green lane for essential and official travel last September.

Singapore was the only country that Brunei had agreed to resume limited international travel after the sultanate imposed an outbound travel ban on its residents in March last year.

The city-state Monday reported 26 new coronavirus infections, including eight community cases.

Singapore has also eased COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, with groups of up to five people allowed to dine out but employees are still required to work from home.

Brunei’s COVID-19 tally reached 277 on Monday, with two new imported cases from Indonesia.

All travellers are advised to visit the Prime Minister’s Office website for updated travel advisories.