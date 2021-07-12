BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Speeding and mobile phone use while driving remained the top traffic violations in the first half of the year, the National Road Safety Council (MKKJR) said in a press briefing on Monday.



Giving an update on road safety statistics for the first six months of 2021, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary (Transport) Hj Mohd Salihin Hj Aspar said 9,042 traffic offences were recorded.

The council conducted 478 roadblocks and eight joint operations with other enforcement agencies.

Data from the Royal Brunei Police Force’s Department of Investigation and Traffic Control showed that the top 10 traffic offences included vehicles fitted with dark plastic or blinds, indiscriminate parking and illegal car modifications.

Other cited traffic violations were failure to wear seat belts, driving with an expired license, and driving a vehicle with bald tyres.

Director of Land Transport Hj Rozaly Hj Saidon said there were 345 cases involving heavy vehicles and public transport, where 494 compounds were issued.

Overloading of heavy vehicles topped the list of offences, followed by speeding and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

Some 21 heavy vehicles or public transport vehicles were involved in road accidents in the first half of 2021.

Hj Rozaly said employers are responsible for ensuring their heavy and commercial vehicle drivers comply with road rules.



The Land Transport Deparment announced in May that all foreigners who wish to convert their driving license are required to undergo the Highway Code Test and Practical Driving on the Road Test.

First-time applicants who fail the test are required to register with any driving school to undergo a highway code class for at least three hours, as well as practical driving training for not less than five hours, subject to assessment from the driving school.

The council said more information on the country’s road safety and traffic offences update will be released in the coming weeks.