BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — QAF Auto on Friday rolled out BMW’s new generation of high-performance sports cars — the M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupé.

The luxury M series models were built to impress, taking track-optimised performance and everyday usability to a higher level.

Car enthusiasts get the chance to immerse themselves in the luxury M series models this weekend at QAF Auto’s BMW M Town.

QAF Auto General Manager Alisa Khoo said, “The M Weekend gives visitors the opportunity to touch and feel these high-performance sports cars for the first time.

“These cars are highly sought-after, so we urge everyone to make their way down to BMW M Town this weekend to catch a glimpse before they are sold,” she added.

HRH Prince Mohamed Bolkiah’s son, YAM Pg Muda Abdul Mu’min, attended the car launch along with QAF Brunei Chief Executive Officer Albert Lau.

Powerful engine for a better driving experience

Both cars are equipped with a high-revving engine that boasts a maximum output of 510 horsepower, and an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic that offers short shifting times.



The engine delivers a peak torque of 650 Nm on tap between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm – an increase of 100 Nm compared to their predecessor models.

Drivers will experience the joy of driving a car over long distances and stay dynamically adept in everyday use.

The high-performance engine will also allow drivers to feel the thrill of speed.

Both models accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in a stunning 12.5 seconds.

The cars’ top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

In terms of seating capacity, the sedan can fit five occupants while the Coupé is a four-seater.

Eye-catching design makes a statement

QAF Auto said another common feature between the new BMW M cars is the “spectrum of emotions sparked by their powertrain and chassis, visually expressive design, and a new M-specific control or operation system”.

The distinctive body design of the all-new M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupé sends a bold statement of its performance and engaging driving experience.

The sports car proportions further highlight the athletic character of the models.

Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight are specified as standard in the models available in Brunei.

The selection of exterior paint finishes includes the new and exclusive shades of Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, Toronto Red metallic and Isle of Man Green metallic.

Model-specific BMW M Performance parts are also available.

New features deliver high levels of comfort and performance

An array of new additions to the standard and optional equipment lists ensure the M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupé raise the bar further, not only in terms of racing flair, but also in comfort and functionality.

The cutting-edge driver assistance system eases the driver’s workload in unclear situations on the road.

Both models come with BMW’s Park Distance Control sensors, allowing drivers to manouevre tight spaces with ease.



To improve safety, the cars are fitted with a front collision warning and lane departure warning system, as well as the Speed Limit Info road sign detection system.

The standard-fit Parking Assistant Plus comprises functions such as the Surround View, Remote 3D View, and Reversing Assistant.



Standard equipment for both Competition models include a three-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting with ambient lighting and a Harmon Kardon surround sound system for your listening pleasure.

With the latest generation BMW Head-Up Display, drivers can view multimedia-related information on the front windshield of the car.



In addition, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional provides a fully digital display of the car’s navigation and entertainment systems.



To keep you entertained, the latest smartphone integration software enables the wireless use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the vehicle’s operating system.

The all-new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé are now available for viewing at QAF Auto showroom. You can also find out more information on the BMW Brunei website or follow Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

