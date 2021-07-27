TEMBURONG — The Temburong District Development Authority (AKDT) has lined up several projects to transform the district, including street art murals at Bangar and turning the Labu Casting Yard into a “transit zone” with recreational and retail facilities.



Development in Temburong will be divided into three main areas — commercial and administrative zone, “transit zone” and eco-tourism zone, AKDT Corporate Manager Aqilah Bahar told The Scoop on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of His Majesty’s 75th birthday meet-and-greet in Temburong, Aqilah said Bangar Town will continue to be developed as the district’s commercial and administrative zone that also offers social and cultural activities.

AKDT is responsible for planning and monitoring Temburong’s development projects aimed at increasing economic activities and providing business opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Temburong is expected to see more business and employment opportunities after the opening of the $1.4 billion Sultan Hj Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien (SHOAS) bridge in March last year.

The bridge is one of the public infrastructure projects in Brunei, linking the capital district and Temburong.

Bangar to get major facelift

As part of plans to spruce up Bangar Town, several buildings and the waterfront area will undergo renovation to improve facilities, increase foot traffic and boost economic activities.

Locations targeted for development include Bumiputera Complex; Utama Bumiputera Complex; Ruang Legar Pekan Bangar; Kedai Rakyat Jati; Tamu Aneka Pekan Bangar and Dermaga Pekan Bangar.

AKDT Project Manager Hj Azeez Hj Azahari said the identified locations can be developed due to their commercial value.

Darussalam Enterprise (DARe) has been tasked to maintain the facilities.

“[DARe] will take over the tenancy for each shopping unit [in the identified commercial buildings].

“They’ve created a tenant mix [a combination of business establishments occupying the space at specific areas], and they have made BIBD as the anchor tenant [at Bumiputera Complex]”, added Hj Azeez.

In addition, mural paintings are expected to breathe new life into the streets of Bangar.

Aqilah said four walls in Bangar were identified for the murals, but AKDT was later advised to start painting one wall first to get public feedback.

“If there is a good response, maybe we can extend [the project] to the other walls,” Aqilah said.

AKDT has narrowed down the locations of the first mural to the wall facing the Bangar waterfront and the wall at Kedai Rakyat Jati.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will be coordinating the wall art project, with painting expected to kick off at the end of the year.

Plans underway to develop Labu with recreational and commercial facilities

AKDT is also studying the feasibility of turning Labu Casting Yard — located near the SHOAS bridge construction site — into a “transit zone”.

The casting yard is located at Kampung Labu Estate, which is the main entry point to Temburong via the SHOAS bridge.

The ”transit zone” will offer mixed-use development with recreational and shopping facilities, allowing travellers to make a pit stop before continuing their journey.

“Economically, this is a nice location for a transit zone. Once the SHOAS bridge contractors move out, we will start improving the infrastructure.

“Infrastructure work means improvements of the ground and services. After that, we will offer it to tenants and fill up these areas,” said Hj Azeez.

The project, dubbed ‘Labu Square’, will be done in two phases to gauge market response.

“This is supposed to be a nice tourist attraction pre-COVID, but since the borders are closed, it would be a good idea to do it in phases,” he added.

Construction of the winning monument design at Mukim Labu roundabout is also expected to begin by the end of September or early November.

Repair works at Batang Duri and Ulu Temburong National Park

Development projects will continue to prioritise the preservation of Temburong’s flora and fauna, which has earned the district its title as the ‘Green Jewel of Brunei Darussalam’.

Maintenance and repair works are ongoing at Batang Duri and Ulu Temburong National Park, with both places being developed as an eco-tourism zone.

“The Forestry Department is strict on [building] any infrastructure and improvements, we don’t want to build anything that can threaten the flora and fauna [at Ulu Belalong],” said Hj Azeez.