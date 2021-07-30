BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The 16th National Youth Day awards ceremony will make a return on August 7 to recognise outstanding youth leaders and projects.

The presentation of awards will include recipients for 2020 and 2021 as last year’s ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is expected to present awards in four categories at the International Convention Centre, including Excellent Youth Award; Youth Service Award; Youth Leader Award and Outstanding Youth Project Award.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary of Culture, Youth and Sports Pg Mohammad Amirrizal Pg Hj Mahmud said this year’s Youth Day celebration focuses on digital technology, volunteerism, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The “Belia Siaga Masa Depan” or ‘Future Ready Youth’ has been retained as the theme, highlighting youth as the country’s main pillar in determining its future direction and progress.

The youth in a country plays a major role in driving national development in the future, said Pg Mohd Amirrizal, who is also the co-secretary of the celebration’s executive committee.

“The ability of youths to move towards the future is closely linked to preparing youths as good role models and able to face various challenges that are difficult to predict in a smart and authoritative manner,” he said.

He added that youth of the future should not only excel in education, but also skilled and innovative with a good character.

New mobile app to mobilise volunteers

A volunteer mobile app dubbed “Mengalinga” will be launched at the National Youth Day exhibition.

The app streamlines all volunteer programmes into one system, making it easier for volunteers to sign up.

The app, developed in collaboration with Baiduri Bank, would also allow organisations to promote their volunteering programmes.

More than 20 exhibitors representing companies and NGOs from four clusters will be taking part in the celebration.



The four clusters are digital economy; economic development; media and creative industry; and National Youth Convention and ASEAN Youth Forum.

Dr Nuriskandar Mohd Hasnan, exhibition coordinator, said several companies established or run by youth will be part of the exhibition.

Other participants include companies engaged in technology development, innovation and mobile applications.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports also collaborated with government agencies to nominate companies as exhibitors.