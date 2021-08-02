BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Are you looking to grow your wealth by investing in a plan with guaranteed returns?

Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) has just launched a one-off contribution plan that allows customers to invest and grow their short-term savings.

From August 2 to November 1, you can sign up to the Takaful Nur Savings One-Off Contribution plan by making a one-off payment ranging from a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $100,000.

With an indicative profit return of 1.8 percent per annum over three years, you can grow your wealth while also being covered by Takaful protection.

“The one-time payment serves as a beneficial saving system to set aside large sums for growth with assured returns at the end of its maturity period,” said TBK’s Deputy Chief Business Operations Officer Hj Mohammad Maszaiwardy Hj Masri.

The Syariah-compliant insurance plan is well-suited for young executives, people with families, or those looking to supplement their retirement funds, he added.

“We want to encourage a savings culture in Brunei and this plan is an easy way for people to get into the habit of saving.

“Our customers can participate with a one-off contribution of as little as $2,000. That’s why it has become one of our most popular savings plans and why we decided to bring it back for a limited time only.”

The one-time payment promotion, held for the fourth time, is eligible for any individual between 18 and 62.

Each customer is limited to one certificate.

“We provide better returns than just leaving your money in a savings account at the bank,” said Hj Mohammad Maszaiwardy. “So through this we hope to show Bruneians the value of saving.”

The plan also provides short-term protection benefits, providing $5,000 in the event of death or total permanent disability.

TBK is inviting customers to get in touch if they have any queries regarding the Takaful Nur Savings One-Off Contribution. TBK’s experienced team will assist customers who wish to learn more about the promotion or other protection and savings products.

Interested customers can approach TBK at Dar Takaful IBB Utama, Unit 1, Level 1 Jalan Pemancha, Bandar Seri Begawan or set appointments with TBK representatives via TBK call centre at 2231100 or get in touch via WhatsApp at 7371100.