BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, after more than a year without any community transmission.

The health ministry said six of the new cases are linked within a hotel quarantine centre, while the other two cases are unrelated to this cluster. MOH is still carrying out contact tracing to investigate the source of infection.

In light of the these new developments, the government has reintroduced a number of control measures for a two-week period:

Social gatherings are capped at 30 people.

All educational institutions must close physical premises and shift to online learning.

Restaurants will be limited to takeaway and delivery, with no dine-in customers allowed.

Mosques and places of worship must close.

Recreation centres including gyms, cinemas, internet cafés, playgrounds and museums must close.

Salons and barber shops must close.

Businesses have been urged to implement a work-from-home policy, only allowing essential workers on physical premises.

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces, as well as any crowded outdoor spaces.

More details to come.