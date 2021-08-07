BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) has entered the Brunei market with the all-new Haval Jolion and Haval H6.



Berjaya Sdn Bhd, the authorised Brunei distributor of GWM vehicles, rolled out the two sports utility vehicles (SUV) at its showroom in The Walk, Beribi, on Friday night.

Haval is one of GWM’s four brands, with its cars exported to more than 60 countries.

Berjaya Managing Director Pg Irwan AB Rahaman said Haval is China’s top SUV brand for 11 years in a row.

GWM set a record of selling 1.07 million cars worldwide in 2016 and vehicle sales topped 1 million in the following years.

Cutting-edge technology

Developed with cutting-edge technology, the Haval Jolion is fitted with a responsive turbo petrol engine connected to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The Jolion is also set to turn heads with its sleek lines, aluminium alloy wheels and powerful LED headlights.

It is equipped with smart safety features, including an anti-lock brake system, electronic stability programme, SRS airbags and a 360 degree camera.

Billed as Haval’s most advanced SUV, the H6 comes with a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 150kW and 320Nm.

With a sophisticated and elegant design, the H6 combines visual aesthetics with intelligence to promote safety.

Standard safety features include traffic jam assist, 360 degree camera, lane departure warning and automated reverse assist.

Berjaya is currently offering a three-year or 100,000km warranty, as well as free servicing for three years. The promotion is valid until September 2021.

Members of the public can book test drive appointments in September.

The company is also holding a video competition with a total cash prize of $5,000. Videographers are invited to showcase their skills while promoting the Haval cars.

Participants stand a chance to win up to $2,000 and their video will be shown during the official launch of the two Haval vehicles in September.



To find out more about the Haval Jolion and H6, customers can contact Berjaya Sdn Bhd at +673 2654598 or get in touch via WhatsApp at +673 8860380. You can also check out updates on its website, Instagram and Facebook pages.

