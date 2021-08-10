BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The health ministry has confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 32 community-acquired infections.

During a press briefing, Health Minister said YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said a new cluster has been identified at Semporna Enak restaurant’s workers’ quarters, with nine cases detected.

The largest active cluster — Chung Hua Middle School Kuala Belait — has recorded another eight new infections to a total of 37 cases.

Four of the new local infections were linked to the Al-Falah school cluster, while the Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry cluster added three new cases.

The TOTAL cluster grew to 13 cases after two new infections were detected.

One new infection was linked to the Star Lodge hotel cluster, and two of the cases were imported from Manila.

This is a developing story. More details to follow