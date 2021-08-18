BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah addressed the nation on Tuesday evening calling on Muslims to pray for the safety of the country as it battles a second wave of COVID-19.

In the past 10 days, the sultanate has recorded 513 coronavirus cases.

While many cases have been grouped into 19 clusters, some 22 percent are unlinked cases – indicating widespread community transmission.

“For over a year Brunei Darussalam has been able to enjoy safe conditions, free from infection. Alhamdulillah, we do not forget to be grateful to Allah SWT for this blessing,” His Majesty said.

“Yet on August 7, 2021, we were suddenly shocked by community infections involving seven people. The number of cases has increased in the following days which of course has added to our concern.”

The monarch said Muslims must seek forgiveness from God and repent for their sins.

“If we wash our hands with water or sanitiser, we should wash our sins by seeking forgiveness and repentance.”

The sultan also wished for a return to health, prosperity and security.

“We, as a people of faith, still hope that Allah will grant our prayers to cleanse the Abode of Peace from the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“Oh Allah, we ask you to cleanse our country from this pandemic as thoroughly as possible.”