COVID-19 live blog where we bring you the latest updates on the rapidly evolving situation in Brunei.

Two deaths from COVID-19; 146 new cases reported

4.27pm | September 1

Two people have died of a lung infection after contracting COVID-19, the health ministry confirmed today.

The first was a 25-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on August 24; while the second was a 54-year-old woman who tested positive on August 12.

A total of 146 new infections were reported today.