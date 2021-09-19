BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Banks have declined 18 loan deferment or restructuring applications as the applicants were civil servants and private sector employees who did not qualify for COVID-19 relief measures, the second minister of finance and economy said.

During a press conference on Saturday, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said all except one of the 18 rejected applications involved individuals who sought to temporarily stop repayment of debts.

“The 17 applications received were [for deferral of] personal and housing loans. Ten of the applicants were rejected because they are government servants and their income is not affected.

Other applicants who were denied financial aid included private sector employees because their earnings are not affected, he added.

“So it is not like what the social media has been saying – there is no blanket disapproval [for applications]. The bank can’t just give approval to everybody. They have to look after their own financial status and make sure they continue to be credible banks,” he said.

The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank last month extended interim measures until December 1, allowing badly-hit businesses to seek financial relief from banks.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said 622 applications were received for loan deferment or restructuring from August 7 to September 15.

Some 240 applications (38.6%) have been approved and another 350 are still pending approval from banks. Twelve withdrew their applications.

Over 70 companies apply for wage subsidy

More companies have applied for financial relief measures that were introduced to help businesses cope with the economic impact of COVID-19, according to MoFE figures.

As of September 7, more than 70 companies sought the government’s help to pay 25 percent of about 600 private sector employees’ salaries.

The wage subsidy applies to micro, small and medium enterprises that hire local employees who earn a monthly salary of below $1,500.

Another 60 companies involving more than 600 employees, have applied to defer their Employees Trust Fund (TAP) and Supplemental Contributory Pension (SCP) payments.

Companies that qualify for the TAP and SCP contribution deferment are required to repay the government within one year after the deferral period.

848 jobs created since second COVID-19 wave began

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said JobCentre Brunei has recorded 848 new vacancies in the energy, wholesale, retail, accommodation as well as food and beverage sectors since the second COVID-19 wave began.

These jobs were created because people left their jobs and companies need to find new workers, he said.

The minister said some companies may have found a niche market, and needed more employees as they seek diversify their business.

He added that sectors such as energy, transport, education and manufacturing were also hiring a small number of employees.

In the same period, 149 employees quit their jobs, including 40 who found new jobs or decided to pursue further studies.

Eight people were laid off during the current COVID-19 outbreak so far, the minister said.

“It’s either because the companies have to cut down on the number of people or they [employees] have some personal issues/reasons,” he added.