BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) is providing free COVID-19 special coverage for new and existing subscribers of its protection and savings plans.

TBK subscribers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 from September 1 to December 31, 2021 will receive a hospitalisation cash payout of $1,500.

Participants can also opt to top up their monthly contribution of $13.20 to receive an additional hospital cash benefit of up to $200 daily within the validity period.

The free Islamic insurance coverage against COVID-19 is applicable to eight TBK protection and savings plans — Nur Savings Takaful, Education Takaful, Saving Takaful, Retirement Takaful, Hajj/Umrah Takaful, Dream House Takaful, Walimatul Urus Takaful and Tarbiyah Takaful.

Whether it’s pre- or post-pandemic, a protection and savings plan is essential in realising long-term financial goals.

Being prepared during a time of uncertainty helps individuals and families save, accumulate and protect their income.

Individuals can take advantage of surplus income and participate in any of TBK’s protection and savings plans to benefit from its protection coverage, savings and investments.

For more information, contact TBK at 223 1100, WhatsApp 7371100 or visit its website. You can also check out updates on Takaful Brunei’s Facebook and Instagram pages.