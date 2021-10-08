BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Finding the right skincare product can be challenging, even more so if you suffer from eczema, psoriasis or dry and sensitive skin.

If you’re still struggling to find products that can relieve itchy skin within five minutes and provide deep moisturisation, look no further than Suu Balm Dual Rapid Itch Relief & Restoring Body Moisturiser and Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash.

Formulated by Dr Tey Hong Liang, a senior consultant dermatologist at Singapore’s National Skin Centre (NSC), Suu Balm is ideal for anyone with eczema, psoriasis or dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

Developed without any harsh ingredients, Suu Balm products protect the skin barrier and leave the skin moisturised.

Dual benefits

Suu Balm Dual Rapid Itch Relief & Restoring Body Moisturiser offers fast, cooling itch relief within five minutes. This is because it contains menthol which cools the skin and triggers receptors in the nerves of the skin, blocking the transmission of itch signals to the brain.

Breaking the itch-scratch cycle will help prevent further damage to the skin from scratching. The itch-scratch cycle is when patients scratch, causing worsening inflammation.

Suu Balm also contains skin-identical ceramides that are found naturally in your skin. The ceramides help to restore skin barrier and replenish the skin’s moisture.

It can be used alongside any moisturiser or prescription (steroid) for fast itch relief and increased moisturising frequency.

Suu Balm does not contain steroids, which makes this product suitable for all skin types.

The product is also optimised for eczema-prone skin. It is hypoallergenic, and its lightweight, non-sticky formula makes it easy to apply.

Parents who wish to use the product on their children (above five years old) should conduct a patch test first to see if it is well-tolerated as children’s skin can be more sensitive to menthol.

Otherwise, parents can opt for the Suu Balm Kids Moisturiser that is more suitable for children.

Kind to skin body wash

Suu Balm Cream Body Wash is ideal for gentle cleansing on sensitive and dry skin, leaving your skin feeling soothed, moisturised and refreshed.

Free from sulphate, fragrance, parabens and preservative, this cream body wash is suitable for all skin types.

The body wash is a gentle, refreshing formulation that’s safe for everyday use on anyone with dry, sensitive or eczema-prone skin. It contains menthol to give that soothing, cooling itch relief.

Irritating ingredients are the last thing you need in dealing with dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

Suu Balm Cream Body Wash cleanses thoroughly without stripping off the skin’s natural moisture.

Suu Balm replaces harsh ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) and sodium laureth suplhate (SLES) commonly found in soap with an ultra gentle surfactant sodium lauroyl methyl Isethionate.

The body wash contains five moisturising ingredients, including shea butter and sodium hyaluronate that moisturises as you cleanse. The formula also matches healthy skin’s pH level between 4.5 to 5.5.

After showering with Suu Balm Cream Body Wash, pat your skin dry and apply Suu Balm Dual Rapid Itch Relief & Restoring Body Moisturiser to body regions that experience dryness or itchiness.

The body wash is suitable for older children above five years old as well as for those who suffer from rashes due to allergies, insect bites, heat rash (due to sweat) or skin conditions.

Managing dry and itchy skin in older people is important. Fewer natural oils, sun damage, loss of hormones and decreased cell renewal can all lead to drier, rougher skin as people get older.

Older people have drier skin and tend to experience itchiness, and scratching the skin can cause bleeding that may lead to infection.

Suu Balm recognises the importance of using quality ingredients. Both products are formulated without ingredients that could further irritate sensitive skin such as drying alcohol, fragrance/perfume and parabens. This attention to detail also makes Suu Balm halal-certified.

Where to buy Suu Balm?

Suu Balm Dual Rapid Itch Relief & Restoring Body Moisturiser (75ml) is priced at $21.90 and Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash (420ml) retails at $29.90. The products are available at Guardian stores and selected clinics.