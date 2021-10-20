BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei is set to record a 9.3 percent population growth over the last decade despite the COVID-19 pandemic driving an exodus of foreign workers in the past two years, early results of the 2021 population and housing census showed.

The sultanate’s population rose to 429,999 from 393,372 in the 2011 census.

However, the total number of residents shrank 5.2 percent compared to last year’s estimated 453,600.

It is also the second year in a row that the total population fell due to fewer foreign nationals.

Released by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (DEPS) on Monday, the preliminary 2021 census data showed an 8.6 percent decrease in the number of foreign residents year-on-year.

There were 76,686 foreigners, making up 17.8 per cent of the overall population in 2021.

The latest demographic data further suggests an outflow of expatriates compared to a decade ago, with 9,234 fewer foreign residents.

In 2020, Brunei reported a dip in migrant workers year-on-year for the first time since records began, owing to COVID-19 border closures that have been in place for 19 months.

DEPS said travel restrictions continued to affect the entry of foreigners to Brunei this year.

Only foreign workers deemed essential in specific sectors are currently allowed to set foot in Brunei.

“Apart from that, a number of foreign workers have left the country as their contracts had expired,” DEPS said in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) had suspended the issuance of work permits for foreigners as part of COVID-19 control measures in March last year.

The decline in foreign labour also came after MoHA imposed limits on the hiring of migrant workers in eight sectors two years ago.

Employers were required to prioritise the recruitment of Bruneians with the introduction of the local and foreign workforce ratio.

Locals had outnumbered foreign workers in the private sector for the first time in 2019, according to the Annual Census of Enterprises.

In contrast with the 2011 census, the initial results of the latest census also showed a 14.9 percent rise in the number of local residents.

Brunei citizens and permanent residents accounted for 82.2 percent (353,313) of the total population in 2021 – a 4.4 percent decrease from last year’s estimated number.

Brunei moving towards an ageing population

The census also suggests that Brunei is heading towards an ageing population as there were fewer people belonging to the 0-12 age group while the number of seniors rose.

Children in the 0-12 age group dwindled 10.7 percent in a decade, implying falling birth rates.

On the other hand, the elderly population aged 60 and above soared by a staggering 93.4 percent to 43,301 compared to the 2011 census. Senior citizens now comprise 10.1 percent of the total population.

There were also fewer number of teenagers aged 12 to 17, dropping 10.3 percent to 37,677.

Individuals in the 18-59 age range formed the bulk of the population at 64.9 percent.

In terms of population by district, all four districts added more residents.

Brunei-Muara district increased its population share to 72.3 percent as opposed to 71.2 percent in 2011.

Belait still had the second highest number of inhabitants despite seeing a fall in its population proportion from 15.4 percent to 14.5 percent.

Tutong and Temburong made up 11.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the overall population, respectively.

The majority (52.6%) of the population were men.

DEPS said the preliminary count is subject to further revisions as the third stage of the census will take place from the end of October to December.

Face-to face interviews would no longer be held in the third stage to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Alternative approaches would instead be used, with details to be announced at a later date.

The first and second phases of the census involved houselisting and the e-Census.

The department introduced the e-Census this year, allowing households to fill out the population and housing census online.

About 47,000 households or 57 percent had opted to complete the census questionnaire online.

The census is conducted every 10 years to provide a new benchmark for Brunei’s population and housing profile, and helps shape public policy on education, healthcare, housing, land use and transport.