BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Telco DST kicked off its Teachers’ Day celebrations with educators from Universiti Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) on October 15 after the university was voted as one of the top 15 education institutions in Brunei.

DST organised the “Vote for Your School” social media campaign for the public to vote for their top schools in five categories: government primary schools; private primary schools; religious schools; secondary schools; and higher education institutions.

The campaign, which ran from September 29 to October 2, aimed to show appreciation to teachers for their hard work and dedication in educating students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following 15 schools received the most votes:

Government primary schools:

Arabic Preparatory School, Bandar Seri Begawan

Katok B Primary School

Rimba I Primary School

Private primary schools:

Stella’s School

Seri Mulia Sarjana School, Kg Jangsak

Sunshine School

Religious schools:

Rimba II Religious School

Lumapas Religious School

Panglima Barudin Limau Manis Religious School

Secondary schools:

Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Secondary School, Serasa

Sekolah Ugama Arab Menengah Perempuan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha

Maktab Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah

Higher education institutions:

Politeknik Brunei

Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali

IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus

The Teachers’ Day celebration was held virtually to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Although the teachers were not able to meet in person, they still had the chance to have fun with the DST team by competing and winning prizes from the games and lucky draw.

DST will be holding similar celebrations with the remaining 14 schools in the coming weeks.