BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Telco DST kicked off its Teachers’ Day celebrations with educators from Universiti Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) on October 15 after the university was voted as one of the top 15 education institutions in Brunei.
DST organised the “Vote for Your School” social media campaign for the public to vote for their top schools in five categories: government primary schools; private primary schools; religious schools; secondary schools; and higher education institutions.
The campaign, which ran from September 29 to October 2, aimed to show appreciation to teachers for their hard work and dedication in educating students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following 15 schools received the most votes:
Government primary schools:
- Arabic Preparatory School, Bandar Seri Begawan
- Katok B Primary School
- Rimba I Primary School
Private primary schools:
- Stella’s School
- Seri Mulia Sarjana School, Kg Jangsak
- Sunshine School
Religious schools:
- Rimba II Religious School
- Lumapas Religious School
- Panglima Barudin Limau Manis Religious School
Secondary schools:
- Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Secondary School, Serasa
- Sekolah Ugama Arab Menengah Perempuan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha
- Maktab Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah
Higher education institutions:
- Politeknik Brunei
- Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali
- IBTE Sultan Saiful Rijal Campus
The Teachers’ Day celebration was held virtually to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
Although the teachers were not able to meet in person, they still had the chance to have fun with the DST team by competing and winning prizes from the games and lucky draw.
DST will be holding similar celebrations with the remaining 14 schools in the coming weeks.