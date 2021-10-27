Biden’s participation in the virtual summit marks the first time in four years that Washington has engaged at the top level with ASEAN.

US-ASEAN relations took a back seat under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who attended an ASEAN-US meeting just once during his four-year-term.

In his opening remarks to the summit, Biden reassured leaders of US commitment to Southeast Asia: “You can expect to see us showing up,” he said. “You can expect to see me personally showing up and reaching out to you.”

He also said the United States respects ASEAN’s central role in the Indo-Pacific, but made no mention of a major defence pact he signed with the UK and Australia last month, which analysts say could undermine ASEAN’s influence in the region and intensify power rivalry with China.

“Our partnership is essential in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity for many decades,” Biden said.

He also referred to a “shared vision for a region where every country can compete and succeed on a level playing field and all nations, no matter how big or powerful, abide by the law.”

However, he avoided specific mention of China, as Washington works to set up a virtual summit between the US president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year.