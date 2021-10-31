BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The COVID-19 death toll rose to 54 as another fatality was reported on Sunday.

The health ministry (MoH) confirmed a 76-year old woman passed away due to lung infection.

Sixty-five new coronavirus cases were also reported — the lowest number since September 10 — bringing the number of people with active infections to 1,752.

Six people remain in critical condition, with a total of 19 people being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.

A total of 82 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, while 59.2 percent have been fully vaccinated.

MoH added that 88.7 percent of seniors been double-dosed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since March 2020 stands at 13,130.