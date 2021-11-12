BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Feeling out of shape during lockdown? Bruneian brand Boeffi International’s massage appliances and fitness equipment might just do the trick in reaching your fitness goals.

To help you get back in shape at home, Boeffi is having its second anniversary special promotion with free gifts for every outright purchase or sign-ups to the Rent-to-Own plan from November 8 to December 8.

Buyers who make a one-time payment for the Q200 spin bike or T1 treadmill will receive a fitness kit which consists of a Boeffi tote bag, shaker, and sports towel along with exclusive gifts for outright purchase of Boeffi yoga mat.

A special free gift also awaits customers who make an outright purchase of E1 Lite Elliptical bike.

If you just want to unwind after a long day, then get ready to relax with Boeffi’s massage chair.

Established in 2019, Boeffi sold 1,000 massage chairs within its first year of operations.

Since then, a wide range of portable massagers were launched in the market including foot massagers Coscia, Collo, Occhio and Forte.

Customers who make an outright purchase of a new massage chair will receive the Boeffi Comfort kit, which consists of a Boeffi tote bag, an eye mask and blanket.

Those who opt for the Rent-to-Own plan for massage chairs will receive the Boeffi comfort kit, while the Boeffi fitness kit is available for free if you sign–up for the spin bike or treadmill.

As the perfect companion to maintain health and wellness, Boeffi is also offering portable massagers as part of a purchase with purchase promo for customers who join Rent-to-Own plans for massage chairs, treadmill or spin bike.

Customers can add one portable massager to their Rent-to-Own plan with the choice of either a Forte, Collo, or Occhio for an additional $10 in the next 24 months, or choose to add the foot massager Coscia for an additional $19 in the next 24 months. Boeffi will also celebrate its second anniversary with the unveiling of two new products before the end of this year. A new spin bike and leg massager will join Boeffi’s growing collection of quality products.