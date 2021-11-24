BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) and Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s School of Business and Economics (UBDSBE) are jointly hosting a series of online seminars focused on sustainable investing.
As a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UOBAM is committed to provide sustainable investment solutions for investors across Asia.
The first seminar of the series, “Sustainability – the Key to Global Investing”, will be held from 2pm-3pm on November 24 and is open to the university’s staff and students, government and financial institutions, as well as the public.
The hour-long webinar will focus on sustainable investments and how it will impact the global financial landscape. It aims to raise public awareness on the importance of incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investments.
According to UOBAM, sustainability is about meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. The firm believes that sustainable investing is a key to addressing social and environmental issues that are facing the world today.
What is sustainable investing?
With the recent conclusion of COP26, governments and the corporate world are facing increasing pressure to take greater action on climate change, making the discussion on sustainable investing more relevant than ever.
According to Bloomberg Intelligence, sustainable investment assets globally are expected to exceed US$50 trillion by 2025.
Sustainable investing balances traditional investing fundamentals with ESG factors.
ESG factors take into account issues such as conservation of the natural world, people’s welfare and well-being, as well as corporate practices such as sustainability policies and carbon footprint.
Who will be speaking at the seminar?
Victor Wong Kee Yew Hong Li, Head of Sustainability Office, UOBAM
Victor is the regional sustainability champion for UOBAM who oversees the implementation of UOBAM’s sustainable investment processes and sustainability initiatives. In addition, he is the portfolio manager of several sustainable investment strategies. With over 20 years of investment experience, his portfolios have recently garnered several awards in the Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards 2020 for ESG.
Hong Li, Data Engineer and ESG Analyst, UOBAM
Hong Li is a data engineer and ESG analyst of the Sustainability Office at UOBAM. He is responsible for ESG research and evaluation. In addition, he has developed UOBAM’s proprietary ESG scoring system and ESG news controversy system by combining both human analysis and technology intelligence. After obtaining his bachelor degree from the Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, he went on to NUS for his Master of Science in business analytics.
Please visit http://sbe.ubd.edu.bn/uobam for more information, or sign up directly by clicking this link.