BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Itching to embark on an off-road adventure but having trouble looking for the ultimate pickup truck? Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) award-winning pick-up vehicles might just be the right car for you.

Berjaya Sdn Bhd, the authorised Brunei distributor of GWM vehicles, has unveiled its latest line-up of Poer Sucan and Poer Ruman pickup vehicles at its showroom in The Walk, Beribi.

As China’s largest SUV maker, GWM aims to bring together the feel of sitting in an SUV while driving a durable and capable pick-up in the form of Sucan and Ruman.

Speaking at the digital launch on Tuesday night, Berjaya Managing Director Pg Irwan Pg Hj Salleh Ab Rahaman said the vehicles have been awarded with the 5-Star Australian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) rating.

GWM’s Poer brand has also been named Car of the Year in Australia and Best Pickup of the Year in Chile.

Pg Irwan said the vehicles underwent various test drives through 4×4 obstacle courses and proved its ability to master the courses with little effort.

Both the Sucan and Ruman are equipped with a 2.0 turbocharged diesel engine, which produces 161 horsepower and 400Nm of torque.

Sucan: Built for adventure

With a tough and rugged look, the Poer Sucan is built for adventure.

However, that doesn’t mean comfort is compromised as its interior is fitted with leather bucket seats that provide an SUV-like comfort for a smooth driving experience.

It also sports a reverse camera with night vision for drivers to overcome obstacles during their off-road adventure.

With smart connectivity, the Sucan is packed with a 9-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The Sucan also allows the driver and passengers to take a break and gaze at the stars through its moonroof.

Family-friendly Ruman

Designed for families and with safety in mind, the Poer Ruman was inspired by the Haval H6 with high quality materials, soft touches and technological innovation.

The vehicle is fitted with L2 autonomous driving system, voice recognition technology and wireless charging.

Equipped with leather seats, the Ruman feels like an SUV for those seeking an adventurous lifestyle.

To provide a high level of safety assurance, the Ruman also comes with a lane departure warning system, traffic jam assist, cross-traffic detection and a 3D 360 camera view.

Interested in the new GWM Poer line-up of vehicles? You can book an appointment with Berjaya Sdn Bhd at 8860380. You can also find out more details on its website, Instagram and Facebook pages.