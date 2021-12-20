Intracorp (B) Sdn Bhd, Brunei’s leading home appliance retailer, has just launched a dedicated showcase at its Gadong megastore to products from the Swedish brand, Electrolux.

The two brands partnered up earlier this year to bring Electrolux’s wide range of quality products to Bruneian households, with a key focus on sustainable living.

Founded over 100 years ago, Electrolux is among the market leaders for kitchen appliances in more than 50 countries globally.

“Whether it’s to make great tasting food, keep your clothes looking new, or enriching your home life, Electrolux has the products to meet Bruneians’ everyday needs,” said Lolita Carman Bito-on, sales consultant for Intracorp.

Photo: The Scoop Photo: The Scoop

Some of the premium Electrolux products that are available in Brunei include the UltimateCare 900 washer series, multi-door fridge, portable air purifier, as well as a host of other kitchen and home appliances.

Lolita added that the WiFi-operated air purifier — which contains an ioniser, HEPA13 micro-dust filter and antibacterial coating — has been extremely popular in light of COVID-19.

Photo: The Scoop Photo: The Scoop

Although 2021 has been a challenging year, Electrolux remains a brand that prides itself on giving back to the local community — the company donated over $5,000 worth of products to RIPAS Hospital to support the health ministry during a second wave of COVID-19.

Starting on December 17, Intracorp will be kicking off its year-end sales, which will include discounts on a range of Electrolux products, as well as other brands in the Intracorp family such as Samsung, Beko, Philips, KitchenAid, and many more.

Head over to Intracorp’s Gadong Megastore to check out the latest deals.