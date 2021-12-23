Looking for a guilt-free indulgence? Yolé, a healthy, Spanish-made line of frozen desserts has just landed in Brunei.

Known for its low calorie frozen yoghurt and soft serve ice cream with no added sugar, Yolé offers up a sweet temptation with just 65 calories per 100ml.

Kelly Choo, master franchise owner of Yolé Brunei, said she was keen to bring Yolé to Brunei after discovering the brand in Singapore.

“We would like to bring the best of Yolé to Brunei, staying true to our mission in providing a healthier dessert choice,” she said.

The flavourful desserts contain just a fraction of the calories of traditional frozen yoghurt without compromising its rich taste, thanks to the high quality ingredients imported from Spain.

Once you step into the Yolé store at Setia Kenangan II Complex in Kiulap, you can choose your frozen yoghurt flavour to be served in a handy cup or waffle cone made fresh daily along with a wide selection of fruits, crunches, and sauces.

The frozen yoghurt is also available to take home in Yolébox 0.6L and 1L containers.

Yolé Brunei also offers a variety of other desserts including soft serve ice cream, shakes and waffle ice cream.

As a precaution, the store is only open for takeaways in light of the recent wave of COVID infections.

Kelly said when Brunei’s second wave of COVID-19 hit in August, they had to delay plans to open the franchise in Brunei due to delays in shipping from Spain.

But now it’s a good time to open when everything is here, and everything is opened up now that we’ve entered the endemic phase of the COVID recovery plan, she added.

Yolé Brunei is planing to open in two more locations in the first half of 2022, with plans to expand across the country over the next five years.

Yolé is located at Setia Kenangan II Complex in Kiulap and is open from 11am-7pm daily, except on Friday when it is open from 2pm-7pm. Follow them at @yolebrunei for more updates.