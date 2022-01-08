The new Range Rover Sport special edition HST model is now available in Brunei for fans of the dynamic luxury SUV.

The HST model accentuates the dynamic character and sporting style of the original Range Rover Sport through a range of exterior and interior upgrades.

The special edition HST model also introduces an all-new 400PS in-line six-cylinder 3.0-litre petrol engine which enhances performance, refinement and responses along with improved fuel economy.

Stand-out style and design

Range Rover Sport HST builds on the dynamic exterior style of Range Rover Sport, emphasising its purposeful stance with a range of exterior enhancements, including Black Contrast Fixed Panoramic Roof, Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack, HST Tailgate Badging and Red Brake Calipers.

Inside, Range Rover Sport HST’s sportiness is emphasised even more with additional equipment that substantially raises levels of style, comfort, convenience and safety. Upgraded interior materials on the special edition model include duo-tone perforated Windsor leather seats, dark engine turned aluminium trim finisher, suede cloth steering wheel and suede cloth headlining.

For enhanced comfort and functionality, Range Rover Sport HST features 16-way heated and cooled HST front seats, configurable ambient interior lighting and Meridian Surround Sound System.

Limited time showroom display

The new Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender are currently available for viewing at the Indera Motors showroom for a limited time.

Alongside the two vehicles is a special display with a backdrop featuring the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die”.

Members of the public are welcome to drop by the showroom in Beribi to take a photo with these exclusive vehicles. Complimentary Jaguar Land Rover 2022 desk calendars will be given to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.