BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Public celebrations for the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1, will be allowed within current COVID-19 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) said on Monday.

Speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing, Home Affairs Minister Pehin Dr Hj Abu Bakar Hj Apong said public gatherings must be limited to 75 percent venue capacity, or a maximum of 300 people (whichever is lower).

Performances by lion dance troupes will be allowed at temples, schools and community halls, but not at hotels, restaurants, shops and department stores.

In line with crowd limits set for the “early endemic phase” of Brunei’s recovery plan, public events cannot exceed two hours.

For private events held in family homes, guests are limited to immediate family members with no more than 30 people allowed at one time.

Lion dance troupes will be allowed to perform at the private residences of select members of the Tiong Hua community, including its advisors and members of school governing committees. However, only members of the household can attend the performance.

Additionally, all public premises and homes hosting celebrations must obtain a BruHealth QR Code.

The minister added that guests must be fully vaccinated and should conduct an antigen rapid test before visiting people’s homes.

Food and drink can be served at public events, but only in packaged containers or dome warmers.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the Ministry of Home Affairs, Public Entertainment and Publication Control Division at 2223225 ext 335, or email hiburan.awam@moha.gov.bn.