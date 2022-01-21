BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — A Takaful Brunei Mobile user has won a Toyota Fortuner at a grand prize presentation ceremony on Friday.

Hasrul Hj Damit bagged the grand prize after renewing his private motor takaful through the Takaful Brunei Mobile app.

The father of three said he has been a Takaful Brunei customer for more than 20 years.

Hasrul was one of the 11 finalists rewarded with prizes as part of Takaful Brunei Mobile’s first anniversary promotion, which is eligible for customers who purchase Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) or Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) products using the mobile app or TBA Call Centre.

Other winners included Rosita Idris who walked away with the first place cash prize of $5,000, while Yong Pian Huat went home with $2,500 after securing the second spot.

The third cash prize was awarded to Dk Mas Juleana Pg Abdul Rahman, who won $1,000. Finalists who placed 4th to 10th received consolation prizes of $500 each.

Takaful Brunei Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hj Shahrildin Pehin Dato Hj Jaya presented the cash prizes during the ceremony at The Empire Brunei.

In compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines, the grand draw was held as a private event with the finalists, Takaful Brunei senior management and employees.

$15,000 cash prize up for grabs in ‘SANANG2 MANANG’ promotion

Takaful Brunei also launched its latest mobile app promotion campaign, “SANANG2 MANANG”, which will be giving away over $250,000 worth of prizes.

Each eligible takaful certificate will be entered in the bi-monthly lucky draw. The first and second place winners will receive $15,000 and $6,000, respectively. The third place winner will go home with $2,000, while $1,000 will be granted to winners who placed 4th to 10th.

From now until December 31, Takaful Brunei Mobile users are eligible for the draw as long as they purchase any takaful products via the mobile app with a minimum contribution of $50.

The promotion is also extended to new and existing TBA Motor Takaful customers who purchase or renew their insurance plans through the TBA Call Centre at 2244000 or TBA WhatsApp number at 7434000.

For any updates on Takaful Brunei Mobile promotions, customers can visit its website or download Takaful Brunei Mobile, which is available on Google Play and App Store.