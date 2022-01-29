BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Get ready to usher in the Year of the Tiger with Suu Balm for healthy and moisturised skin.

Whether you’re celebrating the Chinese New Year with your loved ones or attending gatherings with social distancing measures in place, make sure you feel and look your best.

The Chinese idiom, “good things come in pairs” rings true for Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash and Suu Balm Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser.

Formulated by Dr Tey Hong Liang, a senior consultant dermatologist at Singapore’s National Skin Centre (NSC), Suu Balm is ideal for anyone with dry, itchy and sensitive skin. It is also suitable for those suffering from eczema or psoriasis.

This means that Suu Balm products will not cause red, irritated skin or trigger allergic reactions.

Everyone’s daily skincare routine is different but we can all agree that moisturising the skin is as important as working out, eating right, getting enough sleep and drinking plenty of water.

Help your skin get ready for the Chinese New Year celebrations with this step-by-step guide to healthy and moisturised skin.

Step 1: Cleanse with Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash

Healthy and moisturised skin begins with your skincare routine in the shower.

Switch your bar of soap or harsh shower gel for a moisturising body wash. Suu Balm’s body wash is gentle for cleansing compared to typical soaps, leaving the skin moisturised and refreshed.

Offering intense hydration to your skin with five moisturising ingredients, the body wash contains shea butter that balances oil production and natural cooling menthol to provide soothing skin relief.

It is also free from SLS, SLES, soap, sulfate, parabens, preservatives and fragrances, making it hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.

Suu Balm body wash also matches healthy skin’s pH at 5.5, helping to restore the skin barrier and boost moisture retention.

For best results, Suu Balm recommends that you keep your showers short and avoid hot showers.

Don’t forget your after-shower skincare, especially if you enjoy taking hot showers after a long day at work.

Hot showers strip away the skin’s natural oil, leading to dry and itchy skin, as well as aggravating skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.



Step 2: Itch relief in 5 minutes with Suu Balm Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser

Applying Suu Balm moisturiser within two to three minutes after showering helps to prevent transpidermal water loss – where water passes through the skin’s layers into the air and evaporates.

The Suu Balm body moisturiser offers rapid itch relief in five minutes, thanks to the main ingredient — menthol — which gives a fresh, cooling sensation on the skin.

With five types of ceramides that are identical to our skin, the moisturiser locks in hydration and helps restore the skin barrier.

A little goes a long way for this moisturiser as it is light and its non-sticky texture is suitable for frequent use.

Suitable for all skin types, the Suu Balm body moisturiser is free from preservatives and fragrance.

As we welcome the Year of the Tiger, start making Suu Balm an essential part of your skincare regimen.

Where can you buy Suu Balm? The products are available at Guardian stores and selected clinics. Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash retails from $29.90 and Suu Balm Dual Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser is priced from $21.90.