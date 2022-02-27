BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has allocated a budget of $127.52 million for the 2022/23 fiscal year (FY), a 4.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

During the 18th Legislative Council session on Saturday, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs YB Dato Seri Setia Hj Erywan PDPJ Hj Mohd Yusof said $14.9 million (11.7%) has been allocated for development expenditure.

About 34 percent ($43.1 million) of the ministry’s budget would be spent on staff salaries, and $69.5 million will go towards recurring expenses.

The minister did not elaborate on MFA’s planned budget.

Speaking on Brunei’s COVID-19 recovery plan, YB Dato Hj Erywan said good cooperation and bilateral relations with countries have allowed the sultanate to receive various forms of assistance in dealing with the pandemic, including access to vaccines and medical equipment.

The minister said ASEAN had agreed to use US$10.5 million from the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund to acquire COVID-19 vaccines for countries in the regional bloc.

“Such assistance is a manifestation of the close ties and active bilateral cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and countries in the region,” he said.

He added, “At the ASEAN level, Brunei Darussalam is prioritising various restorative efforts in relation to COVID-19, especially in developing the ASEAN Community”.

As ASEAN chair last year, Brunei adopted the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration on Strategic and Holistic Initiative to Emergencies and Disasters (ASEAN SHIELD) to improve the regional grouping’s emergency response.

“This initiative aims to strengthen coordination between ASEAN sectoral bodies at the regional level and government organisations at the national level,” said YB Dato Hj Erywan.

The minister further said Brunei will be launching the ASEAN Junior Fellowship Programme, which will see the countrymaking an annual donation of $100,000 for the next 10 years.

“This programme will provide all-encompassing capacity building and an opportunity to gain knowledge for new officers from each ASEAN country via a placement at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta,” he added.

He said such an investment would cultivate youth to become more competitive and dynamic, while promoting a better understanding of peace and harmony.

‘RCEP to boost Brunei’s trade and investments’

YB Dato Hj Erywan said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade agreement, would boost Brunei’s trade and investments.

Brunei ratified the RCEP agreement last October, with the 15-nation pact coming into effect on January 1 this year.

The RCEP agreement involves all 10 ASEAN member states and five of its major trading partners — Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and South Korea.

The ministry previously said signing the RCEP would support the region’s post-pandemic recovery efforts while strengthening economic and trade linkages.

Each member country of RCEP is expected to gradually eliminate tariffs on over 90 percent of goods traded within the bloc over 20 years.

YB Dato Hj Erywan added that Brunei has developed comprehensive partnerships with China and the United Kingdom to improve capacity building.

“Brunei can utilise expertise from China in various fields following an agreement between ASEAN and China to improve local capacity and fulfil human capital needs.

“This is a result of Brunei’s effort in strengthening the ASEAN-China relationship, which culminated in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year,” he added.

YB Dato Hj Erywan further said Brunei had established a strategic dialogue with the UK that would promote closer ties,especially in higher education, tourism, technology and science.