BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Department of Immigration and National Registration will start using a new border control system in April to track visitors’ demographics, the minister of home affairs said on Sunday.

Outlining the home affairs ministry’s plans in his budget readout at the 18th Legislative Council session, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Dato Seri Setia Hj Abu Bakar Hj Apong said the new system will use biometric data such as fingerprint and facial recognition.

“Through this system, it will be able to help track the demographics of visitors as well as unwanted visitors in this country more effectively,” he said.

Brunei International Airport will be the first to use the system before it is extended to all border checkpoints in phases.

The minister further said the Employment Order 2009 and Immigration Act/Regulations will be amended with assistance from government agencies, the public and grassroots leaders.

“This will ensure that the entry of foreigners/foreign workers are under control, their welfare are taken care of and protected, and subsequently take action against offenders who violate labour and immigration laws,” he said.

The department is also in the final phase of implementing its Immigration and National Registration (INRS) System, which aims to collect and integrate individuals’ personal information, including their biometric data. The system is expected to promote data sharing among government agencies.

The projects will use a portion of the Ministry of Home Affairs proposed budget of $128.34 million for the 2022/2023 financial year — a slight decrease of 1.5 percent from the previous year.

Building tax can be paid online soon

YB Pehin Dato Hj Abu Bakar also announced that property owners will soon be able to pay their building tax online once the Municipal Property Database Project (EP-TAX) is in place.

The Municipal Property Database Project, under the 11th National Development Plan, will hold information on properties in municipal areas and enable property owners to pay building tax online.

The minister said MoHA will take more “effective action” in reducing and avoiding arrears, including making court claims.

“The ministry is also in discussions with other government agencies to require payment of building tax before certain types of applications are approved,” he said.

Last year, MoHA said building owners owed the government $54 million in property taxes.

E-Undi app increases number of youth voters

The minister further said the E-Undi app has increased the number of youth voters in grassroots elections.

The app, which provided an additional platform to conventional voting methods, had a positive impact on the voting process as more youth voters were reported last December.

“Fifty-four percent of youth cast their votes through the E-Undi system, an increase from 30 percent. We believe this number will increase over time,” he added.

He added that 53 candidates (73% of total) for penghulu and village heads were below 50 years old. Of that number, 38 were graduates from higher education institutions.

One Village One Product revenue drops 21.5%

MoHA’s One Village One Product Programme (1K1P) has reported a 21.5 percent fall in revenue from $710,172 in 2020 to $556,842 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, 19 entrepreneurs involved in the 1K1P transformation project in 2021 managed to increase their average income by over 106 percent after earning $5,000 to $7,000 a month, the minister said.

“We are grateful and proud that some of them have taken a bold approach and wisely turned COVID-19’s challenges into opportunities,” he said, adding that steps would be taken to boost the development of village products to penetrate regional markets.

Speaking on the progress of the Fire and Rescue Department, the minister said the department has enforced compound regulations for offences under the Fire Safety Order 2016 (FSO 2016) since August 2021.

“It is hoped to ensure prevention and risk reduction of any fire incidents, and ensure that owners and tenants, especially the business sector, comply with fire safety regulations,” he said.

Last year, there were 142 fires with a total loss of $973,000. Only 2.9 percent of 58 houses that caught fire were covered by insurance.