BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) has allocated over 32 percent of its proposed $96.13 million budget for development projects that boost food security in the 2022/23 financial year.

The proposed budget represented a 40.1 percent hike from the previous fiscal year.

During the Legislative Council proceedings on Sunday, MPRT minister YB Dato Seri Setia Hj Ali Apong said $31.38 million has been earmarked for 11th National Development Plan projects.

Some $12.3 million will be set aside for agricultural development expenditure under the national rice production programme, including $10 million on Phase 2 of paddy cultivation areas in Kandol, Belait.

Another $5 million will go towards increasing vegetable production using modern technology and $3 million will be spent on boosting livestock productivity.

The minister said the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the operations of some agricultural businesses since 2020, including issues with bringing in foreign workers such as farm labourers.

There were also problems acquiring raw materials such as seeds and fertilisers, he added.

However, the gross output in the agriculture and agri-food industry increased by 24.6 percent, from $471 million in 2020 to $587 million in 2021.

Last year, Brunei’s broiler production was the highest ever recorded, increasing 22.3 percent to 30,555 metric tonnes.

In addition, MPRT reported a 99.4 percent growth in buffalo meat and beef production in 2021.

YB Dato Hj Ali said Brunei has reached 8.71 percent self-sufficiency in rice after paddy output rose 6.4 percent in 2021.

The country had missed its rice self-sufficiency target of 11 percent last year.

The ministry also planned to spend $7 million to develop the fisheries sector in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

With a self-sufficiency of 87 percent in the fisheries sector, the minister said there was an 18.8 percent increase in fishery products to 19,699 metric tonnes in 2021.

In terms of gross output, the fisheries sector grew 37.4 percent to $191 million last year.

The minister said the $14 million Muara Fish Landing Complex modernisation and development project kicked off in January 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

To reduce dependence on the government budget, he said several projects would be executed through public-private partnerships.

This included the Phase 1 construction of the $4.5 million luxury resort The Abode Resort & Spa in Temburong and the building of a $450,000 luxury restaurant nestled in Temburong’s Bukit Patoi Recreational Park.